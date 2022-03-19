Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,242 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $185,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average is $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

