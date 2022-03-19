Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,389 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $101,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,807,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

