Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,751 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.88. 5,773,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.