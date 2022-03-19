Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $139,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,268,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,657,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

