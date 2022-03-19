Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $92.95 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

