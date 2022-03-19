Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $125.56 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $125,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Prologis stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.16. 6,108,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

