Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of American Financial Group worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $140.39. 488,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.93.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.