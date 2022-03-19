Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,337 shares.The stock last traded at $57.47 and had previously closed at $57.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.