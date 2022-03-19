ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.64 Million

Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report $914.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $898.00 million and the highest is $932.60 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

RMD stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $184.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

