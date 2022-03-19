Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

