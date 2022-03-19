Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.