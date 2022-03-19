Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $22.73. Renren shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 32,590 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

Get Renren alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.