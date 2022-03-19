Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $22.73. Renren shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 32,590 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.