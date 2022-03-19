ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOL. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

