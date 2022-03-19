ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOL. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
