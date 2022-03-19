ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $14.36.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ReneSola by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

