Reece A. Kurtenbach Purchases 10,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $186.43 million, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.