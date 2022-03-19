REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

