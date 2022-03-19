Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Macerich were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.