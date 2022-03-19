Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

