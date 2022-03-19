Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

