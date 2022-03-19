Raymond James Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $124.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.