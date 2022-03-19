Raymond James Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.12.

OGI opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of C$608.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.46.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

