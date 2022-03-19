Raymond James Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $105.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.
Nutrien stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
