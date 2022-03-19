Raymond James Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $105.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Nutrien stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

