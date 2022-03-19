Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

MGA stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

