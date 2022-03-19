Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $725,705.01 and approximately $15,155.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.32 or 0.07045081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00268357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00745497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00070213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00464963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00417261 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,794,311 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

