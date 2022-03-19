RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $774.10 and last traded at $774.10. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.85.

RTLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($820.88) to €738.00 ($810.99) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $799.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.01.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

