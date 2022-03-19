Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 8,219 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $17,342.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OPTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.