Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,303 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

