Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.71 ($0.19). Approximately 349,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,422,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.