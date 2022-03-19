Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.71 ($0.19). Approximately 349,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,422,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42.
About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)
