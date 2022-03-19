Rafael Amado Sells 5,169 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

