Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,935 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

