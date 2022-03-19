Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $82.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

