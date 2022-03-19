Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

