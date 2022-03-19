Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) & Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Critical Contrast

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Stryker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A Stryker $17.11 billion 5.90 $1.99 billion $5.21 51.31

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Stryker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stryker 1 6 15 0 2.64

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 339.19%. Stryker has a consensus target price of $291.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Stryker.

Summary

Stryker beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

