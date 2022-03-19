Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Qumu has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
