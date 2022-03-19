Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Qumu has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

