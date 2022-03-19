Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.