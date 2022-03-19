Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) COO Sells $26,389.81 in Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 179,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

