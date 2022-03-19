Quant Price Up 2% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $29.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $117.25 or 0.00280598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003965 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01199762 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003272 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

