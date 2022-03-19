QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of QIWI opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. QIWI has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

