Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

