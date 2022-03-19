Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Increased by Truist Financial

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($201.56) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

FERG opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.