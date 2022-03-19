Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

