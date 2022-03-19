Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Increased by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,746,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

