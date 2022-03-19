Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Issued By B. Riley

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

