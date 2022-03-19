Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Visteon by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

