Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.