Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

