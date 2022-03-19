Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 145,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

