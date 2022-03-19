Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 222,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.