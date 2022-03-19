Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.