Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puyi in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puyi in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $6.01 on Friday. Puyi has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

